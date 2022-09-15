Watch: Angry over unpaid dues, real estate contractor sets ex-employer's Mercedes on fire

Chauhan told police that Ranveer and he had worked together on several construction projects in the past where he had given him with the interior work. Police tracked down the accused and arrested him the next day

Noida: A real estate contractor was arrested for allegedly setting ablaze a Mercedes car of a property dealer colleague of his for not paying back dues of over Rs 2 Lakhs in Sadarpur area, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday however it caught public eye when a CCTV video emerged in which the accused was captured setting the fire on Ayush Chauhan’s Mercedes Benz. Chauhan, a property dealer had parked the car outside his house in Sadarpur area.

As per the cops, they had received a complaint from Chauhan alleging that his car was set ablaze. Upon investigation, police found the whole incident recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the neighbourhood.

In the video, a man was seen coming on a two-wheeler and parking it in front of a white Mercedes on the street.

Later he poured an inflammable liquid, presumably petrol, over the car and set it on fire, before fleeing the spot,

said a police official.

The accused was identified as Ranveer, a native of Bihar and resident of Roja Yakubpur village.

Chauhan told police that Ranveer and he had worked together on several construction projects in the past where he had employed him with the interior work. Police tracked down the accused and arrested him the next day.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and told police that he took revenge as he was unhappy because

Chauhan had not cleared his pending payment of Rs 2.68 lakh from the past couple of years.

Harish Chandar, Deputy commissioner of police (Noida) told media that Chauhan had Ranveer to install tiles at several properties he sold since 2019.

The DCP further mentioned that over the past couple of months, Ranveer’s payment was allegedly due over Chauhan, worth Rs 2,68,000, “Over the issue of non-payment, the two had several heated arguments which led to the incident,” Chandar said.

However, Chauhan refuted all claims of non-payment and told police that full payment was made to Ranveer and no dues were pending.

An FIR was registered against the accused under section 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 39 police station.

“Ranveer was arrested from Sadarpur village on Wednesday. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” the DCP said adding they did not receive any complaint regarding non payment.

