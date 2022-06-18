Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of colourful musical scooter, says it can happen only in India

Since being shared, the minute-long clip has received more than 2.9 lakh views and garnered over 15,000 likes so far

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for his entertaining posts and captions. This time, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group has shared a video that shows how colourful and creative Indians can be.

On 17 June, Mahindra uploaded a video of a customised scooter on his personal Twitter handle. The video shows a colourful scooter standing at a petrol pump somewhere in the country. The two-wheeler has been decorated with different types of small lights, beads and other flashy materials. A digital clock can also be seen attached to the front. There is also a mobile phone stuck between the handles of the scooter, playing Rajesh Khanna’s famous track Chup Gaye Sare Nazare.

Life can be as colourful and entertaining as you want it to be… #OnlyInIndia pic.twitter.com/hAmmfye0Fo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 17, 2022

Other people at the petrol pump can be seen taking photos of the unique and colourful scooter. Anand Mahindra captioned the video, “Life can be as colourful and entertaining as you want it to be” with the hashtag only in India.

Since being shared, the minute-long clip has received more than 2.9 lakh views and garnered over 15,000 likes so far. Users were stunned after they came across the innovative scooter. Several praised the owner of the two-wheeler for the creative design and execution. Some users have also thanked Mahindra for sharing such talent with other people.

While some users did express their concern that such flashy features in a two-wheeler may lead to accidents, others asked Anand Mahindra to manufacture such scooters in his company as well. Congratulating the man for this concept, one of the users wrote, “This talent must be nurtured.” Another jokingly commented, “Live life king size.”

This is not the unique vehicle that Mahindra has posted about on his Twitter account. Some days ago, he had shared the video of a 'desi Batmobile' moving about on the streets on the country.

