Watch: Anand Mahindra shares innovative stairway design, video stuns internet

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra often shares posts that are inspiring and thought-provoking. This time too, the Industrialist caught eyeballs on social media with a video featuring a 'simple yet creative' staircase.

The business tycoon believes that this unique staircase would give Scandinavian designers a run for their money. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra termed it as an 'outstanding' idea.

“Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall. Should make Scandinavian designers envious,” he captioned the post on Twitter. He further mentioned that he received this video through WhatsApp.

Check out the video below:

Outstanding. So simple yet creative. Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall. Should make Scandinavian designers envious!! (Don’t know where this is from. Received in my #whatsappwonderbox ) pic.twitter.com/IBC6RR591y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2022

The video opens to a man demonstrating a uniquely-designed staircase that is made of metallic grill affixed to a wall. The man walks up to it and opens a latch fixed to the metallic grill. He then pulls the structure that transforms into a staircase with a railing to the left.

To prove its sturdiness, the man also climbs the steps and walks up to the first floor. He then walks back to the ground taking the same staircase. As he reaches the bottom, he closes and attaches the metallic grill to the wall in the same way as it was.

The video has garnered 1.2 million views so far along with over 55,000 likes. Social media users were left stunned with this out-of-the-box idea. One user called it 'Super spacer saver and hats off to idea', while another termed it as 'absolutely imaginative and brilliant'. There were others who lauded the designer for his innovation.

Few users even agreed to the business tycoon, who called this innovation an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall.

Read few of the comments below:

What an idea sirji....😍👍 — Shripal B Jain (@sjain2111) July 16, 2022

Super Space Saver Staircase 😊👍👍👍 — Dr Charuhas #Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) July 16, 2022

Wah ! Innovation long live ! — Amita Singh (@theamitasingh) July 16, 2022

Good innovative work,will be useful in many congested places — Dev (@f8349f1ff8a8422) July 16, 2022

Absolutely imaginative and brilliant. Hats off to the person who built it and to you for sharing. Thanks — मैं अनूप 🇮🇳 (@malubhai10) July 16, 2022

