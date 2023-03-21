We all have seen news bloopers where news anchors and reporters get into embarrassing situations. These instances always turn out to be hilarious, unintentionally. One such news blooper from South Africa has attracted the attention of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group. He recently shared a news clip where a news anchor can be heard fumbling as he tries to spell out the name of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He continues to fumble as he announces the name of cabinet ministers. Toward the end of the video, he says that the words are very difficult to pronounce and that they will need to take a short break.

Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption, “Can someone PLEASE tell me this is a comedy show and not a real news bulletin. Either way, I wish our TV was this entertaining…”

Have a look at this video here:

Can someone PLEASE tell me this is a comedy show and not a real news bulletin. Either way, I wish our TV was this entertaining… pic.twitter.com/8BadD9xXui — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 20, 2023



The news blooper gathered a lot of reactions in the comment section. A user sarcastically wrote that the news channel had some grudges against the presenter and that the channel knew he won’t be able to pronounce them and embarrass himself.

The writer of these news has surely got some grudges against the reader !!! Knew the reader would not be able to pronounce them and embarrass himself in front of the audience. & It just happened that way 😅🤣 — Nirbhay (@NirbhayShah) March 20, 2023



While many viewers were finding the video hilarious, some appreciated how the anchor was calm and composed despite the embarrassing situation.

But he was calm and composed — Amit Malhotra (@caamitmalhotra) March 20, 2023



Some users shared other video clips of pronunciation fails. A user shared a video of a man who can be seen failing to spell out the phrase “in the beginning”.

When your vehicle self starter not working. pic.twitter.com/g3oIp87kZt — AJ’s🇮🇳 (@ajaysapra) March 20, 2023

Another account shared a hilarious clip where a news reader fails to pronounce the words and spells them out in a very funny way during a news bulletin.

A viewer thanked Anand Mahindra for sharing these hilarious clips.

Hilarious 😂 😂…Thanks for sharing this masterpiece — Payashwani Sharma Bharadwaj (@Payashwanis) March 21, 2023

News bloopers like this often go viral. Another news fail like this was making rounds on social media in January where a TV host read out some other information instead of the one he was supposed to read.

Have a look at this video here:

Funniest blooper in newscaster history pic.twitter.com/wNQGk3TDxO — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 3, 2023



Even the prompter ended up laughing out loud. They both embraced this news fail by laughing it off instead of being embarrassed.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.