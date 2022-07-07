India

WATCH: Amid Kullu flash flood, ITBP undertakes rescue operation at strong midstream of Beas River to save 3 passengers

The Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh was hit by flash floods triggered by cloudburst on Tuesday, 5 July

FP Staff July 07, 2022 19:12:27 IST
WATCH: Amid Kullu flash flood, ITBP undertakes rescue operation at strong midstream of Beas River to save 3 passengers

ITBP rescue operation in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) carried out a daring rescue mission in the middle of the River Beas alongside Chandigarh-Manali highway where a car with three occupants plunged into the water body amid flash floods.

Sharing the video on its Twitter page, ITBP said: "Rescuers of the 2nd Battalion ITBP reaching out to wreckage of a car for missing persons at strong midstream of Beas river. The car with 3 passengers fell into the river, near Hanuman Mandir NH-3 on Chandigarh Manali Highway around 1:30 am on 6 July, 2022."

A report by Hindustan mentioned police saying that the car was on its way from Hamirpur to Manali when around 1:30 am, the driver, Arun Bahadur, fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

Aman (26) and Kewal Krishna (43) of Mandi district were in the car. The driver is being treated at the hospital.

According to a report by Times Now, the two occupants of the car are still missing and the rescue operation is underway to trace them.

The Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh was hit by flash floods triggered by cloudburst on Tuesday, 5 July.

Several houses and other properties were damaged at most parts of the state with the Choj village facing the major brush of flash floods.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 07, 2022 19:12:27 IST

TAGS:

also read

HPBOSE Class 10 results likely to be declared at 11 am today, check details here
Education

HPBOSE Class 10 results likely to be declared at 11 am today, check details here

The Board had conducted the Class 10 exams in two phases

HPBOSE 10th result 2022: Class 10 Term 2 results likely to be out today, here's how to check scores
Education

HPBOSE 10th result 2022: Class 10 Term 2 results likely to be out today, here's how to check scores

Students need a minimum of 30 percent marks to qualify the HPBOSE 10th exam

Watch: ITBP constable's soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen Afreen wins hearts
India

Watch: ITBP constable's soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen Afreen wins hearts

Shared on ITBP’s Twitter handle, the Himveers are seen serenading the soulful track. “Gaate gungunate Himveer Afreen Afreen...Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings. Constable A Neli strums the Guitar,” the caption read