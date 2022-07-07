WATCH: Amid Kullu flash flood, ITBP undertakes rescue operation at strong midstream of Beas River to save 3 passengers

The Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh was hit by flash floods triggered by cloudburst on Tuesday, 5 July

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) carried out a daring rescue mission in the middle of the River Beas alongside Chandigarh-Manali highway where a car with three occupants plunged into the water body amid flash floods.

Sharing the video on its Twitter page, ITBP said: "Rescuers of the 2nd Battalion ITBP reaching out to wreckage of a car for missing persons at strong midstream of Beas river. The car with 3 passengers fell into the river, near Hanuman Mandir NH-3 on Chandigarh Manali Highway around 1:30 am on 6 July, 2022."

जीवन रक्षा प्रयास Rescuers of the 2nd Battalion ITBP reaching out to wreckage of a car for missing persons at strong midstream of Beas river. The car with 3 passengers fell into the river, near Hanuman Mandir NH-3 on Chandigarh Manali Highways at around 0130 AM on 6 July, 2022. pic.twitter.com/pmUp2MnY0I — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 7, 2022

A report by Hindustan mentioned police saying that the car was on its way from Hamirpur to Manali when around 1:30 am, the driver, Arun Bahadur, fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

Aman (26) and Kewal Krishna (43) of Mandi district were in the car. The driver is being treated at the hospital.

According to a report by Times Now, the two occupants of the car are still missing and the rescue operation is underway to trace them.

The Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh was hit by flash floods triggered by cloudburst on Tuesday, 5 July.

Several houses and other properties were damaged at most parts of the state with the Choj village facing the major brush of flash floods.

