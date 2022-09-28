Watch: Alert security guard foils bike robbery bid in Delhi's Kalkaji Extension

New Delhi: An alert security guard on Wednesday foiled a robbery bid after two men posing as municipal officials tried to flee with a courier delivery agent’s bike in Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension.

The video of the incident posted on Twitter shows the bike-borne robbers ramming into the gate of the Everest Apartments in south Delhi after the guard manages to close it in the nick of time.

According to a NDTV report, one of the men was caught by the residents immediately, while the other managed to flee, only to be later caught from a neighbouring colony, where he was hiding in a park.

The men had told the residents that they were municipal officials and were there to inspect a building. Around 2 pm, they spotted an opportunity when a courier delivery agent left the key in the ignition as he got off to drop a parcel, the report added.

But as they tried to flee with the bike the delivery agent raised an alarm, and the alert guard rushed to close the gate. The men tried to sneak through the gate but crashed into it, falling off the bike.

A police team from Govindpuri arrived at the site after residents called the control room.

