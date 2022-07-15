Watch: After pani puri, Mamata Banerjee tries her hand at making momos in Darjeeling

This is not the first time when the Bengal CM tried her hands at cooking or showcased her culinary skills. Just two day ago, Banerjee surprised tourists visiting the hill station and served pani puri at a roadside stall

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was caught in action displaying her culinary skills again in Darjeeling by making momos at a local stall. A new video showcasing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo stuffing and shaping a momo with full concentration has been making waves online.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC shared the video and called Banerjee ‘a leader of masses’ who just doesn't sit in ivory towers, but is a part of every family of Bengal.

“A leader of the masses and with the masses! Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial is seen with the locals of Darjeeling wrapping dumplings,” the caption read. The TMC also termed it as a heart-warming visual.

In the video, the chief minister can be seen sitting in a small kitchen built with tin sheets. She is further captured making momos from scratch. First, she flattens the dough and rolls it, then she packs the momo with fillings and keeps it aside. In the clip, she is seen with two women - one, an elderly lady and the other, a middle aged woman - sitting beside her. The TMC chief can also be seen making a brief conversations with the women.

Watch the video here:

A leader of the masses and with the masses!

Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial is seen with the locals of Darjeeling wrapping dumplings. The heartwarming visuals remind us that our leader is not someone who sits in ivory towers, but who is a part of every family of Bengal. pic.twitter.com/8FdNLhV9at — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 14, 2022

Documenting the momo-making process, Banerjee also shared a few images on Facebook. She captioned it with a note saying, “Today I made momos during my morning walk in Darjeeling.”

Check her post here:

This is not the first time when the Bengal CM tried her hands at cooking or showcased her culinary skills. Just two day ago, Banerjee surprised tourists visiting the hill station and served pani puri at a roadside stall.

The Chief Minister is on a three-day visit to Darjeeling to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 45 newly-elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

