WATCH: After being trapped for over 60 hours, man rescued out of Dharwad collapse site in Karnataka

After spending more than 60 hours under the rubble of the under-construction building which collapsed in Karnataka's Dharwad on Tuesday, Dilip emerged on Friday from underneath layers of concrete and building material, squinting at the sunlight.

A video of the final minute of the rescue effort was tweeted by News Nation, which also identified the rescued man. The nearly minute-long footage shows personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force helping the man in a green shirt make his way out from beneath the wreckage. He is visibly weakened but can be seen walking amidst cheers from rescuers and those watching.

#WATCH | After 62 hours of being trapped in the basement of the collapsed multi storied building, Dilip being rescued alive by Fire Force. #DharwadBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/9vVb3f4Y0Q — News Nation (@NewsNationTV) March 22, 2019

On Friday, the toll of the collapse mounted to 14, after one more body was found from the debris as rescue operations continued for the fourth consecutive day. As many as 56 people people have been rescued from the site of the collapse, but the latest rescue gives officials reason to cheer as it comes nearly three days after the disaster, when chances of survival of those trapped are slim. On Thursday, two people were rescued. In a video of the same rescue tweeted by ANI, the man pulled out on Friday, can incredibly be seen making his way up the steep site of the wreckage, with a little help from rescue personnel.

#WATCH Man rescued from Dharwad building collapse site today after the under-construction building collapsed on March 19. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ODimTCxdoG — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the site on Thursday and told the media that district administration has already announced a magisterial inquiry and the government is ready to appoint a retired high court judge if required.

In addition to 10 ambulances and five fire tenders deployed for relief and rescue operations, three teams of the NDRF have been flown in, two from Ghaziabad and one from Bengaluru.

About 150 police, fire and emergency personnel are a part of rescue operations.

With inputs from agencies

