Two dead, 40 feared trapped after under-construction building collapses in Karnataka's Dharwad; rescue operations underway

At least two people have died after an five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Kumareshwar Nagar area of Karnataka's Dharwad district on Tuesday.

#JustIn -- Two people die as an under-construction building collapses at Kumareshwar Nagar, Dharwad in Karnataka. Search and rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/LTS6KcoKb0 — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 19, 2019

Quoting police officials, ANI reported six people were injured, while 40 are feared trapped at the site of collapse. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the chief secretary has been instructed to supervise the rescue operations, through which five people have been extricated so far.

Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to #Dharwad . — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 19, 2019

NDTV reported 15 labourers have been rescued so far and there are 10 ambulances and more than half a dozen fire engines at the spot.

The search and rescue operation is currently underway. Further details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

