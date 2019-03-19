You are here:
Two dead, 40 feared trapped after under-construction building collapses in Karnataka's Dharwad; rescue operations underway

India FP Staff Mar 19, 2019 18:34:38 IST

At least two people have died after an five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Kumareshwar Nagar area of Karnataka's Dharwad district on Tuesday.

Quoting police officials, ANI reported six people were injured, while 40 are feared trapped at the site of collapse. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the chief secretary has been instructed to supervise the rescue operations, through which five people have been extricated so far.

NDTV reported 15 labourers have been rescued so far and there are 10 ambulances and more than half a dozen fire engines at the spot.

The search and rescue operation is currently underway. Further details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

