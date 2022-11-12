Watch: Adorable baby elephant overriding own trunk wins over internet

Elephants are considered one of the most adorable creatures around. Nowadays, we come across several cute activities of elephants thanks to social media. Those instances are certainly enough to bring smiles to your face after a long tiring day. Now, a baby elephant has been taking over the internet with its sweet deed. A recent viral video shows a calf stepping on its own trunk while strolling in mud. The clip was shared by an Instagram page named today years old on Friday. The video was originally recorded by Reagan Anthony during her trip to Kenya.

In the Instagram reel, a little elephant can be spotted moving around playfully inside a forest. After drinking some water from a local curator, the calf started to approach a few visitors standing there to watch elephants. But, in its most hilarious move, the little animal accidentally tripped on its own trunk forcing it to take a halt. Then, the baby elephant released its trunk from the leg and curled it up. The act unquestionably delighted the tourist group as they were left in awe.

The caption of the video read, “I never considered this a possibility.” Since being surfaced on the internet, the elephant’s adorable gesture has already won thousands of hearts. It has earned as many as 4 million views and garnered over 2 lakhs likes on Instagram. A lot of users marked their presence in the comment section and expressed their love for the calf.

Melted by the adorable deed, a user said, “Someone please cuddle him right now.” The page which shared the video revealed a fun fact, “Calves don’t learn to fully control their trunks until they are about a year old.” A person pointed out the elephant’s expression by stating, “He looked around embarrassed, like did anyone see that.” Another individual marked it as the “equivalent of biting your tongue when eating.

