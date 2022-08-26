Watch: ‘AAP doesn’t know how many liquor vends Delhi has,’ Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a dig via video

In the post, Chandrasekhar shared eight small clips of AAP leaders, where all of them on several occasions are seen giving differing views on the number of liquor shops in the national capital.

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared a video on twitter and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) doesn’t know exactly how many liquor shops are there in New Delhi.

In the post, Chandrasekhar shared eight small clips of AAP leaders, where all of them on several occasions are seen giving differing views on the number of liquor shops in the national capital.

Tortured twists n turns of politics of corruption n lies in a short video Watch 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/wjd3PMnaJn — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) August 26, 2022

In a 20 December, 2021 video, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal said that earlier Delhi had 750 liquor shops, but now has 746.

On 14 February, 2022, Kejriwal said that there are 550-600 shops, while on 15 February, he claimed that there were 846 shops. On 7 April, 2022, he said there were 550 shops.

In the video, AAP leader Atishi Marlena said in an interview that Delhi has 650 liquor shops. Two other AAP leaders also gave different numbers, where one said 464, while the other claimed 468.

Delhi CM in a recent interview on 22 August, 2022, said that there only 350 shop in the national capital.

The CBI earlier initiated raids at 21 locations, including the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in relation to alleged scam involving Delhi government’s new liquor policy that was later scrapped.

Meanwhile, the CBI after their searches have also registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government’s Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary’s report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.

Apart from this, there were also “deliberate and gross procedural lapses” to provide post-tender “undue benefits to liquor licenses”, a CBI heading the operations said.

Sisodia in a series of tweets said the CBI is welcome.

सीबीआई आई है. उनका स्वागत है. हम कट्टर ईमानदार हैं . लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य बना रहे हैं. बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हमारे देश में जो अच्छा काम करता है उसे इसी तरह परेशान किया जाता है. इसीलिए हमारा देश अभी तक नम्बर-1 नहीं बन पाया. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

He said these people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi government in the health and education Sector.

That is why ministers of both departments are targeted to stop us from good work in health and education sector, he said “The allegations against both of us are lies. Truth will come out in court,” he said.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.