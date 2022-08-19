WATCH: 4-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualties reported

The building was declared dilapidated and had been vacated, the BMC said. The fire brigade is checking whether anyone is trapped under the debris

New Delhi: A four-storey building collapsed in the Saibaba Nagar of Borivali West in Mumbai on Friday.

According to Hindustan Times, no casualties have been reported so far. As per the information given by the R-Central ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building was declared dilapidated and had been vacated.

4 -storey building collapsed in Borivali West in Mumbai#BuildingCollapseinBorivali pic.twitter.com/uAuS5ZqIGP — Manoj Pandey (@PManoj222) August 19, 2022

"Gitanjali Building near Saibaba temple in Saibaba Nagar in Borivali west collapsed around 12.30 pm. At least eight fire engines, two rescue vans and other vehicles of Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot along with the police and civic ward staff," an official told PTI.

"The fire brigade is checking whether anyone is trapped," he added.

on 27 June, another similar incident happened where a four-storey building collapsed in the Naik Nagar area of Mumbai's Kurla. The incident claimed at least 19 lives.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.