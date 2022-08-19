India

WATCH: 4-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualties reported

The building was declared dilapidated and had been vacated, the BMC said. The fire brigade is checking whether anyone is trapped under the debris

FP Staff August 19, 2022 14:23:55 IST
WATCH: 4-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualties reported

Representational image. ANI

New Delhi: A four-storey building collapsed in the Saibaba Nagar of Borivali West in Mumbai on Friday.

According to Hindustan Times, no casualties have been reported so far. As per the information given by the R-Central ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building was declared dilapidated and had been vacated.

 

"Gitanjali Building near Saibaba temple in Saibaba Nagar in Borivali west collapsed around 12.30 pm. At least eight fire engines, two rescue vans and other vehicles of Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot along with the police and civic ward staff," an official told PTI.

"The fire brigade is checking whether anyone is trapped," he added.

on 27 June, another similar incident happened where a four-storey building collapsed in the Naik Nagar area of Mumbai's Kurla. The incident claimed at least 19 lives.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 19, 2022 14:36:46 IST

TAGS: