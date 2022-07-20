Watch: 4 dead after speeding ambulance crashes at toll booth in Karnataka
The driver of the ambulance was injured in the accident, police said
Bengaluru: In a horrifying incident, an ambulance carrying a patient and two others lost control and crashed into a toll booth in Udupi on Wednesday.
#WATCH | Karnataka: Four people were injured after a speeding ambulance toppled at a toll gate, near Byndoor. The Ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara. Further details are awaited.
(Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/M3isDaX7Eg
— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022
Four people, including a toll attendant, were killed in the accident, according to NDTV.
The driver of the ambulance was injured in the accident, police said.
A CCTV camera at the toll booth shows the accident on a wet road. In the video, the speeding ambulance toppled at the toll gate.
(With inputs from agencies)
