Watch: 4 dead after speeding ambulance crashes at toll booth in Karnataka

The driver of the ambulance was injured in the accident, police said

Bengaluru: In a horrifying incident, an ambulance carrying a patient and two others lost control and crashed into a toll booth in Udupi on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Four people were injured after a speeding ambulance toppled at a toll gate, near Byndoor. The Ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara. Further details are awaited. (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/M3isDaX7Eg — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Four people, including a toll attendant, were killed in the accident, according to NDTV.

A CCTV camera at the toll booth shows the accident on a wet road. In the video, the speeding ambulance toppled at the toll gate.

(With inputs from agencies)

