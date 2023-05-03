India

WATCH: 30-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi's VIP zone, car drives for 3 km with victim on roof

The suspect identified as Harneet Chawla, has been arrested. The incident comes as an eerie reminder of the New Year's Eve hit-and-run case in Delhi in which a car dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh to death

FP Staff May 03, 2023 15:40:50 IST
Representational image. News18

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man was killed after a car allegedly crashed into his bike and drove 3 km with him on the bonnet in New Delhi’s high-security VIP zone, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Saturday night when the SUV car allegedly crashed into the bike that Deepanshu Verma and his 20-year-old cousin Mukul Verma were riding.

The shocking incident has been caught on camera.

WATCH (Disturbing footage)

Due to the impact of the collision, Deepanshu flung into the air and landed on the car’s bonnet, while Mukul fell on the road, PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

However, the accused did not stop and drove the car with Deepanshu on the bonnet, after which he dropped him on the road and drove off, he added.

Suspect arrested

According to an NDTV report, the suspect identified as Harneet Chawla, has been arrested.

His family was inside the SUV when the accident happened, the report added.

The suspect continued to speed away even as an eyewitness tried to stop him by honking and shouting, the NDTV report added.

Both the victims were taken to a nearby hospital where Deepanshu was declared brought dead, while Mukul was admitted for treatment, the officer said.

The incident comes as an eerie reminder of the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh.

Singh was riding a two-wheeler when she was hit by a car and dragged to death in New Delhi in the early hours of 1 January.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 03, 2023 16:39:29 IST

TAGS:

