Time and again, the internet has brought forth several videos showing wild animals entering the backyard or the house, in search of food. While the entrance of the wild animals surely causes panic in the residential areas, such videos go crazy viral on the internet. However, the internet has brought forth yet another incident that exhibits the same. But this time from West Bengal. In a hair-raising incident, three elephants were seen walking inside an army hospital in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. Giving mega shock to all the staff and people inside the hospital, the giant animals were strolling through the corridors. Several videos and pictures surfaced online and have been making rounds on the internet.

The incident came to light after IFS officer Susanta Nanda dropped a series of pictures showing the adventure of the elephants on his Twitter account. He wrote in the caption, “Elephants in the room…From Jalpaiguri Cantonment.” In yet another post, a video shows that one elephant is walking down the corridor and entering a ward on his right, while the two elephants coming after followed it inside. Meanwhile, a few men standing on the other end of the corridor, of whom one is holding the camera, can be heard making loud noises and thumping the door to shoo the elephants away. However, their efforts seem to be falling on the deaf ears.

Elephants in the room…

From Jalpaiguri Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/ipbFR8bthG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 4, 2022

Elephant entered in Army Hospital of Jalpaiguri pic.twitter.com/WPGcfD29e4 — uday pratap singh (@udaysingh55) September 6, 2022



Needless to say, the now-viral video has triggered an array of reactions on the internet. While many made fun of the situation, several social media users pointed out that wild animals entering the residential areas are a result of deforestation and the evolution of concrete jungles. One user commented, “I think this happens when you occupy their habitat and make structures on it. It’s their land and they want it back.”

I think this happens when you occupies their habitat and make structures on that. It’s their land and want it back — Arvind Jain (@ArvindJain_in) September 4, 2022



However, the incident has also sparked a meme fest in the comments section. A user said, “Did anyone address the elephant in the room?” and ended with a laughing emoticon.

Did anyone address the elephant in the room?😂 — Sierra Alpha (@Shriharsh_A) September 4, 2022



Several hoped that all three animals were taken to their “natural habitat” safely. Another user wrote, “Hope they got back to their natural habitat safely.”

Hope they got back to their natural habitat safely 🤞. — Smile😊🌻 (@anjutalwar) September 4, 2022



