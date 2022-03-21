Watch: 19-year-old's midnight run in Noida goes viral, filmmaker Vinod Kapri shares video

Since being shared, the video has collected tons of likes and comments. Social media users were quick to react, many hailed the boy for his hard work and determination while others loved him for his effort

A 19-year-old boy has set the internet on fire after a video of him running down a Noida road at midnight to his house was posted by national award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri.

The young man has been identified as Pradeep Mehra, who works at a McDonald’s outlet in Sector 16, Noida. Despite being drenched in sweat, Mehra continued his run while interacting with Kapri who filmed him.

After the filmmaker offered to give him a ride home, Mehra politely refused it. He insisted that he preferred running as he wanted to join the Indian Army. Sharing the motivational video on his Twitter handle, Kapri recorded his interaction with Mehra and termed it as ‘Pure Gold’.

Watch the video here:

This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️ नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

The over two-minute-long clip shows Mehra, who hails from Uttarakhand, running back home from work after his shift got over.

“Come, I will drop you home,” said the filmmaker. To which the Mehra replied saying, "No, no, I will run and go home. I don't get time to run.” When asked as to why he was running and not taking any help, the young man replied, "I want to join the army, that's why I’m running."

Later in the conversation, the boy reveals that he hails from Uttarakhand’s Almora but stays with his elder brother in the city. As he does not get time to run in the morning due to work, he is making it up at night.

When asked about his parents, the 19-year-old said that his mother keeps unwell and is hospitalised at his hometown.

Towards the end of the video, he says that he runs for 10 kms every day from Noida Sector 16 to Barola, so that he does not miss out on his practice. When Kapri asked if he had dinner or would like to have dinner with him, Mehra humbly denies it, saying he has to cook dinner after he reaches home.

Since being shared, the video has collected tons of likes and comments. Social media users were quick to react, many hailed the boy for his hard work and determination while others loved him for his effort.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra too took to Twitter and praised the young man. Calling Mehra his 'Monday motivation', the Mahindra and Mahindra boss lauded him for being 'Aatmanirbhar'.

This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my #MondayMotivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar! https://t.co/8H1BV4v5Mr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2022



Anyone watching this clip is sure to get impressed by the boy's conviction at such a young age. What do you think about it?

