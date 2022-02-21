Watch: 19-year-old student trapped in Karnataka's Nandi Hills gets rescued by Indian Air Force

According to reports, the Air Force used an Mi17 helicopter to rescue the student

A 19-year-old student who accidently fell 300 feet from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge in Karnataka’s Nandi Hills was rescued on 20 February, 2022. In a daring mission, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Chikkaballapur Police undertook the task and made it a successful one yesterday evening.

The student, identified as Nishank, hails from Delhi and studies at an engineering college in Bengaluru, as per PTI news agency. GK Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SoP), Chiklaballapur, told the agency that the student had come alone for trekking and fell into the gorge.

After slipping on his way, Nishank got stuck on a cliff, the SoP informed. The student then immediately called the police and shared his location.

Following which, the police team along with state disaster relief force (SDRF) and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot but could not help much. As a result, the nearest Air Force station which is at Yelahanka was contacted for instant support and help.

In a video shared by new agency ANI, the IAF chopper is captured hovering around the ledge where Nishank is stuck after falling from the cliff.

#WATCH Karnataka | Indian Air Force and Chikkaballapur Police rescued a 19-year-old student who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills this evening pic.twitter.com/KaMN7zBKAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

According to reports, the Air Force used an Mi17 helicopter to rescue the student. “The District Collector of Chikballapur contacted Air Force Station Yelahanka with an SOS message about a young trekker stuck in Bramhagiri Rocks in Nandi Hills after slipping and falling 300 feet below,” the public relations officer (PRO) Defence said.

Speaking of the intense search, PRO Defence further claimed that on immediate action, an Mi17 helicopter was promptly launched. With the help of ground guidance of local police, the IAF was able to locate the stranded and immobile victim.

As the terrain was dangerous for landing, the Flight Gunner of the Mi17 then daringly lowered the helicopter by winch next to the student, the PRO Defence asserted. After much precautions, the flight gunner assisted the survivor to harness and raised him up to safety.

Soon after coming to safety, the on-board Air Force medical assistant attended to Nishank. The Mi17 helicopter then flew him to Air Force Station Yelahanka from where he was taken to Civil hospital for medical aid.

Indian Airforce saved a young trekker stuck in Bramhagiri Rocks in Nandi Hills after slipping and falling 300 feet below.

A Mi17 helicopter was promptly launched and after an intense search and with the ground guidance of local police. @PIBBengaluru @DDChandanaNews @airnews_bang pic.twitter.com/3p5xpKWtuS — PRO Bengaluru, Ministry of Defence (@Prodef_blr) February 20, 2022

This was not the first time when the Indian Air Force had come up with a mission like this. Recently, they rescued a youth who was stuck in a steep gorge in Kerala's Malampuzha mountains.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.