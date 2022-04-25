Warmer days for Delhi, heatwave warning in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP; know weather forecast in your state here

For Monday, IMD has predicted maximum temperature of Delhi to touch 41 degree Celsius, which is expected to rise to 44 degree over the week

Delhi has been witnessing one the hottest summers in the month of April. On Monday, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 41 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office predicts heatwave to continue in the city with the temperature rising to 44 degrees over the week.

According to IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in Delhi between 27 and 29 April, 2022. Since March-mid, the temperature in Delhi-NCR has been rising. A report by Zee News mentioned that in April alone this year, Delhi has so far recorded eight heatwave days, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010.

As per a report by News18, Delhi, on Sunday, recorded a maximum, temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius. while the minimum was at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

Not just Delhi, heatwave conditions continue to give difficult time to people residing in five districts of south Bengal. The weather office has predicted Kolkata's minimum temperature on Monday to be 29 degree Celsius, while the maximum to be around 39 degrees Celsius. Dry weather will prevail in all the south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, over the next three days.

Heat wave conditions over Gujarat state & east India during next 4-5 days, likely to commence over central and northwest India from 27th April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/EEBJNRbO6r — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 25, 2022

Heatwave warning has also been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha among other states.

Heatwave warnings in Indian states:

- In Uttar Pradesh, IMD has warned of heatwave from 27 to 29 April, 2022

- Punjab, Haryana and East Rajasthan too will be under the grip of heatwave between 27 and 29 April

- For north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal heatwave has been predicted between 25 and 27 April

- Heatwave warning has been issued for Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal from 25 and 28 April

- Heatwave condition to prevail in West Rajasthan and Madhya Maharashtra during between 26 and 29 April

The weather office said that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius "very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 3 days and no large change thereafter.

"Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degree Celsius very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during next 4 days. No large change in maximum temperatures very likely over Gujarat state today and gradual rise by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter," IMD said its bulletin.

The weather office has also issued warning of a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius over East India during next 3 days.

