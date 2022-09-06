War against drugs: 22-year-old Afghan national arrested with 4 KG heroin worth 25 crore

He further disclosed that his father was in the business of importing dry fruits and after suffering losses in the business, he involved himself in making and supplying contraband narcotics substances in the Delhi-NCR region

New Delhi: Anti-Narcotics Task Front (ANTF) in collaboration with Delhi police and Gujrat ATS busted an international drug trafficking racket following arrest of a 22-year-old afghan national in Vasant Kunj area of New Delhi.

Around four kg heroin worth of nearly 25 crore was recovered from multiple hideouts of the accused across Delhi-NCR. During interrogation, it was revealed that the consignment was sent from Afganistan by Zameel, under the patronage of Haji Farid.

The ANTF officials in a press release regarding the recovery said the heroin from Afghanistan was being smuggled through Pakistan border mainly by Drones and through Arabian Sea route in containers and fishing boats.

The arrested Afghan national namely Wahidullah S/o Rahimullah age-22 yrs was told to be involved in supplying contraband narcotics substances in the Delhi-NCR region and having network in whole country with international roots. An FIR under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of IPC.

During interrogation, Wahidullah disclosed that he came to India in the year 2016 on medical VISA for 6 months and subsequently involved in the supply of drugs with his father and a person namely Mustafa, also an Afghani and Ors.

“He further disclosed that his father was in the business of importing dry fruits and after suffering losses in the business, he involved himself in making and supplying contraband narcotics substances in the Delhi-NCR region,” said Umesh Barthwal, ACP rank officer in Delhi police.

Wahidullah told police they had a secret processing unit/hideout in UP, where his father Rahimullah and Mustafa Stanikzai processed and supplied Narcotics substances.

His father and Mustafa were business partners.

He said that his father was using him as a carrier to supply these Narcotics substances to their clients in Delhi-NCR area.

The arrests came after inputs were received from Gujarat Police (ATS) who shared information regarding the supply of huge quantity of heroin in Delhi by an Afghan national.

The Delhi crime branch team along with Gujarat ATS developed leads and raided several places in Delhi NCR including a car garage in Greater Noida’s Aechar Chowki area which resulted into the arresting of the accused Waheedullah S/o Rahimullah (Afghan national).

A total quantity of around 3.005 kg of heroin was recovered.

With inputs from Waheedullah, police conducted further raids and recovered an additional 1 Kg of heroin. However Rahimullah and Mustafa Stanikzai remain absconding.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.