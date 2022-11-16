Want to join Indian Air Force? Great chance to become Agniveer Vayu; know details

Agnipath Yojana: If you have a dream of serving the country and getting a government job by joining the Indian Air Force (IAF), now is the time to fulfill it. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for the Agnivir Vayu Bharti 2023 for 12th Pass candidates under the Agnipath Yojana.

Online applications for Agniveer Vayu Bharti 2023 can be done by visiting the Indian Air Force (IAF) website agnipathvayu.cdac.in till November 23. Agnivir Vayu recruitment in Indian Air Force will be for four years. Some will get relief by giving retirement after four years.

After discharge from the Indian Air Force (IAF), Agniveer Vayu will be eligible for other jobs including Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state police forces. Today we are going to tell you all about Agniveer Vayu salary, holidays and other benefits.

How many years will Agniveer Vayu be in service?

Under the Air Force Act 1950, the recruitment of Agniveer Vayu into the Indian Air Force will be for a period of 4 years.

After four years, 25 percent of Agniveer Vayu will be recruited into the regular cadre of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

How much leave will IAF’s Agniveer Vayu get?

Annual leave: Agniveer Vayu will get 30 leaves every year.

Medical Leave: As per medical advice.

Will Agniveer Vayu get medical and CSD facilities?

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will provide medical facilities and CSD facilities to Agniveer Vayu at service hospitals.

How much salary will Agniveer Vayu get?

Agniveer Vayu will get Rs 30 thousand salary in the first year. Rs 33000 in the second year, Rs 36500 in the third year and Rs 40 thousand in the fourth year.

Will Agniveer Vayu get insurance?

Agniveer Vayu will have a life insurance of 48 lakhs.

What certificate will Agniveer Vayu get after 4 years?

Agniveer Vayu will get skill certificate after four years.

