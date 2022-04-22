'Want them to face trial in India': UK PM Boris Johnson on extradition of Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya

'We have set up an anti-extremist task force to help India. We don’t welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law in India,' Johnson said

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said the country's government has ordered the extradition of fugitive Indian tycoons Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya to India.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Johnson said, "We have set up an anti-extremist task force. Whereas on the matter of extradition cases, there are legal technicalities that have made it difficult. From our point of view, we want them to go back. We don’t welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law."

The UK PM was responding to a question on Khalistani groups as well as economic offenders wanted in India.

The remarks came after Johnson held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the issue of Kahlistani groups in the UK was raised with Johnson.

Shringla said that the British PM assured India that there will be zero to the matter.

New Delhi has been repeatedly raising the issue with London.

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "As part of our agenda, we have been repeatedly highlighting the need to bring economic fugitives to justice and I have said this from this forum many times, as well as security concerns that may emanate from individuals who may harbour anti-India positions."

Cases against Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya

Diamantaire Nirav Modi who is one of the main accused in India's biggest banking fraud- the 2018 PNB scam, fled the country along with his family the same.

He was arrested a year later in the UK.

In 2019, then UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed the tycoon's extradition order to India, Hindustan Times reported.

Nirav Modi has challenged his extradition in a UK court.

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya who faces money laundering charges in India, has been living in the UK since 2016.

