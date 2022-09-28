Want condoms too?: Bihar Women Development Corporation chief on schoolgirl's request for sanitary pads; WATCH
When the teen retorted that it's the people who elect the government, Kaur advised her 'not to vote and become Pakistan'
New Delhi: In a shameful incident from Patna, the managing director of the Bihar Women Development Corporation asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” after the student made a request for affordable sanitary pads.
IAS officer Harjot Kaur who heads the body said, “Tomorrow you will ask the government for jeans and later beautiful jeans.”
“In the end, you will ask the government for family planning methods and free condoms too,” she added.
अब नितिश-तेजस्वि सरकार के IAS से मिलिए। हरजोत कौर बिहार की बेटियों को सानिटरी नैपकिन माँगने पर पाकिस्तान भेजेंगी। pic.twitter.com/VjVv0EF0AP
— Dr. Amrita Rathod BJP (@AmritaRathodBJP) September 28, 2022
The incident happened during an interaction between the officer and schoolgirls at a workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar’ (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar), NDTV reported.
Notably, the event was held in partnership with UNICEF.
“The government is giving lots of free things. Can they not provide us sanitary pads that cost Rs 20-30?,” the schoolgirl had asked.
Kaur’s shameful tirade did not end there.
When the girl who hailed from a slum retorted that it’s the people who elect the government, Kaur advised the student “not to vote.”
“Don’t vote. Become Pakistan,” she said.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Nitish upset over condom remark row triggered by woman IAS officer; hints at possible action
Kumar, who was approached by journalists with queries about the National Commission for Women (NCW) slapping a notice on Bumrah, said, "Orders are in place to inquire into the issue which I learnt about through newspapers"
Bihar condom remark row: 'Didn't intend to insult, was encouraging girls to become independent,' says IAS officer
Harjot Kaur Bamhrah on Wednesday asked a schoolgirl if “she wanted condoms too” after the student made a request for affordable sanitary pads
Bihar condom remark row: Did nothing wrong by putting forward girls' concerns, says student who questioned IAS officer
Harjot Kaur Bamhrah on Wednesday asked Riya Kumari if “she wanted condoms too” after the student made a request for affordable sanitary pads