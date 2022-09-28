India

Want condoms too?: Bihar Women Development Corporation chief on schoolgirl's request for sanitary pads; WATCH

When the teen retorted that it's the people who elect the government, Kaur advised her 'not to vote and become Pakistan'

FP Staff September 28, 2022 18:48:58 IST
MD of Bihar Women Development Corporation Harjot Kaur. YouTube/Fabian Media

New Delhi: In a shameful incident from Patna, the managing director of the Bihar Women Development Corporation asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” after the student made a request for affordable sanitary pads.

IAS officer Harjot Kaur who heads the body said, “Tomorrow you will ask the government for jeans and later beautiful jeans.”

“In the end, you will ask the government for family planning methods and free condoms too,” she added.

The incident happened during an interaction between the officer and schoolgirls at a workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar’ (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar), NDTV reported.

Notably, the event was held in partnership with UNICEF.

“The government is giving lots of free things. Can they not provide us sanitary pads that cost Rs 20-30?,” the schoolgirl had asked.

Kaur’s shameful tirade did not end there.

When the girl who hailed from a slum retorted that it’s the people who elect the government, Kaur advised the student “not to vote.”

“Don’t vote. Become Pakistan,” she said.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: September 28, 2022 20:30:13 IST

