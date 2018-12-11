Voting in Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls ends with ninth phase; Kupwara records highest voter turnout at 41.6%

Srinagar: Despite winter chill, people residing in Kupwara district on Tuesday turned out in large number to exercise their franchise. Till 12 noon, Kupwara was clocking highest with 41.6 percent of voter turnout.

Bandipora was placed second in the list with 31.7 percent followed by Budgam (29.6 percent), Baramulla (28.1 percent) and Anantnag (19 percent). The polling of the last phase of the Panchayat elections started at 8 am concluded at 2 pm on Tuesday. The final result will come later in the day.

Voting for this phase is being held at 452 polling stations set up Jammu division, Kashmir division and Leh. According to the Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir, 430 candidates are in the fray for 55 sarpanch and 138 panch seats, while 68 sarpanches and 433 panch have been elected unopposed for this phase. 68745 electorates are eligible for voting for sarpanch constituencies whereas it is 20688 for panch constituencies

As per the Chief Electoral Officer, Basic Minimum Facilities (BMF) have been ensured in all the polling stations for facilitating the voters and security arrangements have been made including the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces