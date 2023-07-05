Industrialist Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, is widely acknowledged for his successful career spanning decades and his philanthropic work. His steadfastness and determination to stand up for what is right set him apart from others. Epitomising the same grace and quiet dignity, Tata recently took to social media to share a heartwarming message. He urged people to look out for stray animals as it rains heavily during the monsoons.

The post shows a tiny black puppy with a leash on its neck. Tata shared the post on Twitter and Instagram. He suggested people that with the monsoon approaching in India, many stray animals like cats and dogs get under the car for protection. So, it is vital for people driving to take a moment before switching on the ignition. As this could lead to injuries, leaving the hapless animal handicapped and even killed. It would be heartwarming, he wrote, if we could collectively come forward to ‘offer them temporary shelter when it pours this season.’

Check out the Twitter post:

Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we… pic.twitter.com/BH4iHJJyhp — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) July 4, 2023

The post garnered over 21 lakh views and 48,000 likes. It elicited similar responses to Tata’s. Check out some of them below:

One user shared a thought-provoking message about how such small acts of kindness can make a world of difference. He added: “Be their guardian angel, check under your vehicle, and offer a safe haven when raindrops fall.”

“Only people with a golden heart think & worry about others, especially the hapless & helpless ones,” wrote another, promising to disseminate Tata’s advice further to as many people as possible.

Thank you for such words of caution, sir. Only people with a golden heart think & worry about others, especially the hapless & helpless ones. I will disseminate your advice to as many people as possible. 🙏🏻 — S. P. Singh (@spsingh1956) July 4, 2023

A third user wrote: “Appreciate your concern for the children of lesser gods, Mr Tata. Thanks for the tweet, Sir. Means a lot.”

Appreciate your concern for the children of lesser god, Mr Tata.🫡 Thanks for the tweet, Sir. Means a lot. — Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi,Shaurya Chakra (@Hardisohi) July 4, 2023

“Showing compassion towards stray animals during the monsoons by checking for their presence and offering temporary shelter is heartwarming and kind. Thanks for sharing,” said a fourth user.

Showing compassion towards stray animals during monsoons by checking for their presence and offering temporary shelter is heartwarming and kind. Great share 🙌@RNTata2000 — CA Rahul Malodia (@carahulmalodia) July 4, 2023

The same post was shared on Instagram.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

The post amassed over 13 lakh likes. Several users commented here too. Check out some of the responses:

One user wrote: “This is what sets you apart from other billionaires. Wishing you a long, happy and healthy life.”

“Thank you for being so kind,” added another.

A third user wrote: “Gem for voiceless society, Man in a million.”

“A voice for the voiceless,” said a fourth.

Not just this, several users expressed their immense respect for the former Tata chairman by posting red hearts and folded hands.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.