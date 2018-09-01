Vodafone Idea Limited: Tongue firmly in cheek, telecom giants Reliance Jio and Airtel join celebration over merger

The merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular was formally completed on Friday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gave its approval, creating India's largest telecom operator with over 400 million subscribers — the newly formed 'Vodafone Idea Limited'.

And the merger of the telecom giants created quite a flurry on Twitter as both companies took to the microblogging site to 'make the announcement official'.

It is official!

Merger of @Idea & @VodafoneIN is now complete. Vodafone Idea Limited now No.1 telecom service provider in India & No.2 globally. We're thrilled and excited about our new 408 million strong family and welcome all the new members! Read more: https://t.co/LbWhTq2vZ3 pic.twitter.com/OmKeFRha5r — Aditya Birla Group (@AdityaBirlaGrp) August 31, 2018

Idea started the show by retweeting the Aditya Birla Group's statement and followed it up with a shout out to Vodafone.

Hey, @VodafoneIN you know they're all talking about us. — Idea (@Idea) August 31, 2018

Vodafone didn't take long to say "Yes" to the suggestion.

Their market competition, and another fast-growing network, Reliance Jio also made a tongue-in-cheek comment at the merger as it tweeted an insinuation that the companies had been compelled to merge to push back against its growing presence in the Indian market. Referring to its entry in 2016, it 'blessed' the union saying, "Bringing people together since 2016".

According to reports, the Vodafone-Idea merger has a better ability to offer competition to the reigning leader, Bharti Airtel. Airtel responded to the public display of affection by adding its own perspective. "Welcome to the top. We know what it feels like," the company said, in a tweet.

Congratulations you guys! Welcome to the top. We know what it feels like 😉 https://t.co/y0EZm0y0ON — airtel India (@airtelindia) August 31, 2018

Eventually, Vodafone signed off by thanking wellwishers, "latecomers", and "gatecrashers".

Thanks for the love, everyone. We gracefully accept all your wishes. Latecomers and gatecrashers included.❤️ — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) September 1, 2018

With inputs from agencies