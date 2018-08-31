Idea Cellular completes merger with Vodafone India after NCLT nod; will become largest telecom operator in country

New Delhi: The mega-merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular has been cleared by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), paving the way for the creation of India's largest telecom operator worth over $23 billion with a 35 percent market share.

The telecom juggernaut -- Vodafone Idea Ltd -- will dislodge the current market leader Bharti Airtel from the pole position, by its sheer size and scale.

The combined entity of Vodafone and Idea Cellular will have nearly 443 million customers surpassing Bharti Airtel's 344 million users.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) clearance is through, and a joint statement is expected to be issued in the next few hours, a source privy to the development said.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “Today, we have created India’s leading telecom operator. It is truly a historic moment. And this is much more than just about creating a large business. It is about our Vision of empowering and enabling a New India and meeting the aspirations of the youth of our country. The “Digital India”, as our Honourable Prime Minister describes it, is a monumental nation-building opportunity. As Vodafone Idea, we are partnering in this initiative by building a formidable company of international repute, scale and standards.”

On 26 July, the government had approved the merger of Vodafone India and Idea after the two firms provided for Rs 7,248.78 crore as one-time spectrum charge (OTSC).

Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the non-executive Chairman and Balesh Sharma the new CEO of the merged entity, which would remain listed.

Welcoming customers to India’s leading telecom network, Balesh Sharma, CEO, Vodafone Idea, said, “As India’s leading telecom operator with two popular and loved brands, the company has the scale and resources to ensure sustainable customer choice and introduce new technologies. We are committed to offer both our retail and enterprise customers an excellent experience while fulfilling their evolving digital and connectivity needs via new products, services and solutions. We will offer them more network coverage, more value and more excitement. My team and I look forward to your continuing support and invite you to enjoy the Vodafone Idea experience.”

Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan had last month said the government expects the market to stabilise post-merger.

"We expect to see robust growth in the telecom sector with the emergence of three strong private sector players, and one public sector player", Sundararajan had said.

With 1850 MHz of total spectrum holding, over 200,000 unique GSM sites and 235,000 kms of fibre, the merged company will offer voice and broadband connectivity across the country, covering 92 percent of the population and reaching nearly 500,000 towns and villages. This extensive infrastructure will allow customers to remain connected across the country even as it integrates and optimizes its network in a phased manner across circles, a company release said.

Customers will get access to a variety of digital services and solutions including mobile payments, Internet of Things (IoT), advanced enterprise offerings and entertainment via digital channels as well as on-ground presence through 15,000 branded outlets and 1.7 million retail touchpoints across the country, the release said.

The mega-deal was announced by Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in March 2017 to take on competition from richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, which has shaken up the telecom market with free voice calls and dirt cheap data offering.