Vivek Tiwari murder: Widow asks Arvind Kejriwal to not communalise case after he says BJP 'doesn't protect interests of Hindus'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of an executive of a private company in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that "the BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus".

In a tweet, the AAP chief also said that he spoke over the phone to the widow of Vivek Tiwari, the 38-year-old who was shot dead on Saturday allegedly by a police constable in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area when he did not stop his car for inspection.

In a series of tweets, in Hindi and English, the AAP leader slammed the saffron party over the incident.

एक बेगुनाह हिन्दू को दिनदहाड़े गोली मार दी। उनके हत्यारे से थाने में बिठा कर प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेन्स करवाते हो। आपका मंत्री उनको अपराधी घोषित करता है। उनके लिए जब हम न्याय माँगते हैं तो भाजपा वाले कहते हैं हमारी औछी सोच है? https://t.co/XU0qxoeZxI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 30, 2018

No. Even though Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu. BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus. https://t.co/ecnhTK2cd8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 30, 2018

He also responded to some of the questions raised by Twitter users in connection with the incident, such as whether there will be a proper investigation in the case.

However, Tiwari's widow Kalpana did not take kindly to Kejriwal's remark on the state protecting Hindus. She was quoted as saying by The Indian Express: "He does not know what I am going through. No politics should be played over my husband's death. Please do not connect everything to faith and religion."

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari slammed Kejriwal on his tweet, saying AAP volunteers should note their leader's "low mentality". In his tweet, he also referred to the death of two AAP workers Santosh Koli and Soni, in which some AAP leaders were allegedly involved.

The two constables involved in the incident — Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar — have been arrested and dismissed from the job, and an FIR has been registered in the matter on the basis of a complaint by Sana Khan, the victim's colleague who was in the car at the time of the incident.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said on Saturday said a CBI inquiry would be recommended, if needed.

With inputs from PTI