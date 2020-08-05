VITEEE 2020 Result: VIT to announce B.Tech programme result and rank list today on vit.ac.in

The rank list will mention the names of the candidates in the order of merit. It has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by students in their Class 12 examination

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will declare the VITEEE 2020 results for admission to BTech programmes today. One can check the results on the official website vit.ac.in.

The rank list will also be released along with the result. Login credentials to view the rank will be sent to students on their registered mobile number/email address, VIT said.

According to a report by Career 360, the rank list will mention the names of the candidates in the order of merit. It has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by students in their Class 12 examination.

The VITEEE test was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates who will be shortlisted will be called to participate in the counseling process. At the time of counseling, they will have to carry their documents for verification and pay the admission fee to fix their seats.

It was risky to hold the exams in various cities due to the ongoing pandemic. VIT had announced that admission this year will be based on Class 12 marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology, The Hindu reported.

VITEEE 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held between 29 July and 2 August. In 2019, nearly 1.62 lakh students had applied for VITEEE which was held in 163 centres across India and the Middle East.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to various engineering programmes offered by VIT group of Institutions at Vellore, Chennai, Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).

Check VITEEE 2020 result and rank

Step 1: Go to the official website of VIT - vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that mentionS VITEEE 2020 Results for BTech programmes

Step 3: Key in details including roll number, date of birth to log in

Step 4: The result and rank will appear