VITEEE 2020: Vellore Institute of Technology cancels entrance exam; admissions to be based on Class 12 scores

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has cancelled its engineering entrance examination VITEEE 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. VIT said that this year the admission of students to various engineering programmes offered by it will be based on Class 12 or pre-university examination marks of the applicants.

The institute said that conducting VITEEE-2020 in various cities with rising coronavirus infections has become “risky and dangerous". To keep the student and parent community safe it has decided to cancel the entrance exam.

“The admission will be based on +2 or Pre-University marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology,” VIT said in an official statement.

According to a report by The News Minute, VITEEE 2020 was scheduled to be conducted from 29 July to 2 August. Applicants who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examinations (Mains), or JEE (Mains), will be given appropriate weightage during the admissions.

Forms for providing the marks and JEE (Mains) scores are already available on VIT website www.vit.ac.in. “In case the results of the Board Examination taken are not declared, they may upload the marks as soon as the results are available," the notification stated.

For clarification, applicants can call at toll-free number 1800-102-0536 or email at ugadmission@vit.ac.in or WhatsApp on 9566656755, the notification said.

The News Minute report mentions that in 2019, around 1.62 lakh students had applied to take the VITEEE examination which was held in 163 centres across India and the Middle East.

According to a report by Careers 360, VITEEE is conducted for admission to various engineering programmes offered by VIT group of Institutions at Vellore, Chennai, Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).