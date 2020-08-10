VITEEE 2020 counselling to begin from 10 August; to be held in online mode over four phases

VIT had announced that the rank list had been prepared on the basis of students' Class 12 marks, since the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will begin counselling for candidates on the B Tech rank list from 10 August. The counselling will take place in four phases and the entire process will be conducted in the online mode, a notification read.

Candidates with ranks from 1 to 20,000 will be called for counselling on 10 August and those who have secured ranks 20,001 to 60,000 will have their sessions scheduled for 14 and 15 August. On 18 and 19 August, students with ranks in the range of 60,001 and 1,00,000 will be called. The last phase of counselling will take place with students having received ranks above 1,00,000.

Earlier, VIT had announced that the merit list had been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by students in their Class 12 examination, since the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Jagran Josh, students are required to log in for the counselling procedure using their credentials sent to them by the college. After this, they need to carefully go through the instructions and select their choices in the given space. Every candidate needs to submit the registration amount of Rs 5,000 to successfully participate in the counselling session.

Candidates will get the provision of choosing their preferred campus and courses according to their counselling schedule. This choice must be made within two days. Following this, seat allotment will be declared by the VIT, reported NDTV. Candidates, who have been allotted seats, need to pay the advance admission fee, which is 50 percent of the tuition fee, within three days.

Students can also pay the full amount if they wish to. The last day to pay the admission fee is 10 September, 2020.