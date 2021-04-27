All schools and universities in Karnataka have also announced the postponement of any practical and theory exams

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Karnataka, has postponed all its exams as a lockdown has been imposed in the entire state. The university has not announced any new dates as of now.

In an official notification, VTU has asked all the Principals of the Engineering Colleges to inform the students regarding this postponement.

In addition, the university has postponed all the enquiries pertaining to alleged malpractices by the students in the examination held between January 2021 to April 2021. The enquiry will resume once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Earlier, the university had announced that it will go ahead with examinations scheduled from 19 April for BE/BTech/B.Arch courses. However, all exams have been deferred due to the second wave of coronavirus .

All schools and universities in Karnataka have also announced the postponement of any practical and theory exams.

The 14-day lockdown has started from today in Karnataka. During the lockdown, no public transport will be available.

However, the movement of goods and essential services have been allowed by the government.

Anyone found travelling will be required to produce a valid reason or document for the purpose of travel.

The state reported 29,744 fresh COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths on 26 April. Currently, the total caseload has reached 13, 68,945 and deaths to 14,627.

According to the State Health Bulletin, 10, 73,257 people have been discharged in total. Out of these, 10,663 were discharged on 26 April.