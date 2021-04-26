Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that essential services will be allowed between 6 am to 10 am, and public transport will remain shut

The Karnataka government has announced a two-week total lockdown and curfew from tomorrow (Tuesday, 27 April). The announcement comes a day after the state reported its highest single-day rise of over 34,000 new cases.

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total cases to 13.39 lakh. While the state deaths toll rose to 14, 426 with a total of 143 deaths reported yesterday.

COVID curfew to be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days. Essential services allowed b/w 6-10 am. After 10 am shops will close. Only construction, manufacturing & agriculture sectors allowed. Public transport to remain shut: Karnataka CM (File photo) pic.twitter.com/MSg6S83pDK — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

In a press briefing after the cabinet meeting, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, announced that the entire state, including Bengaluru, will see a full lockdown for two weeks starting from 9 pm on 27 April.

“COVID curfew to be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days. Essential services allowed between 6-10 am. After 10 am shops will close. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed. Public transport to remain shut,” Yediyurappa said.

Further in his press briefing, the Chief Minister asserted that people will be allowed to buy essential services from 6 am to 10 am and after 10 am the shops will be closed.

Take a look at what’s allowed:

- Essential services to run from 6 am to 10 am for the public

- Only construction, manufacturing & agriculture sectors allowed

- Home delivery of alcohol allowed

- Travel allowed for emergency cases

- Manufacturing sector except for garments, agricultural and construction sectors allowed to function

Here’s the list of what’s not allowed:

- After 10 am shops to remain closed

- Public transport will remain shut across the state

- Inter/intra-state travel will not be allowed

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and rise, Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru is reeling under a crisis of ventilator and ICU beds with patients waiting for hours to get admitted to hospitals. Currently, the state is already under night curfew.

Since April, Bengaluru has seen a massive surge in deaths. The number of related deaths for the month of March, February, and January was 147,88 and 66 respectively.