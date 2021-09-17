Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, factory and industrial area workers worship their tools

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, is being celebrated today, 17 September by the Hindu community across the country. The special occasion falls on the last day of Bhadra, which is called Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishwakarma who is said to be the creator of the world. Also, he is credited with the science of mechanics and architecture.

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, factory and industrial area workers worship their tools. They also pray to Lord Vishwakarma for the smooth functioning of their machines and a secure livelihood. On this day, they don't use their tools.

The festival is marked mainly in Eastern states like Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Vishwakarma Puja is also celebrated in Nepal. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, no grand celebrations will take place this year.

As the country is celebrating Vishwakarma Puja today, take a look at a few wishes and messages to share with your family and friends:

- The festival of Vishwakarma Puja teaches us an important life lesson: we must respect the artisans, carpenters, sculptors, architects, mechanics and technicians, without whom life wouldn't be as easy comfortable as it is. A happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and everyone in your family.

- On the auspicious day of Vishwakarma Puja, here's extending my warm, sincere wishes to you and your family.

- Here's paying a humble tribute to the architect of Gods and the God of all the skills. A very happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and your loved ones.

- Vishwakarma Prabhu ki kripa aap par sadaiv bani rahe. Yehi humari kamna hain. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.

- May you be blessed with success and growth in all your endeavours. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you.

- Here's extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

- Vishwakarma Puja ke shubh avsar par, meri or se aap sabhi ko dheron shubh kamnayein.

- May the architect of the Gods shower you and your family with his choicest blessings. May you have the beautiful home of your dreams, and may you succeed in all your endeavours—a very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and your family.

- May Lord Vishwakarma shower you with his choicest blessings, and may you succeed in all your endeavours. A very happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and everyone at home.

- Vishwakarma Puja ko Bhakti aur Prem se manayein. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.