Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Date, timing, significance, and all you need to know about Vishwakarma Jayanti

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, is an important festival celebrated by the Hindu community. On this day, the divine architect or the architect of the Gods, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped. The festival falls on the last day of Bhadra, known as Kanya Sankranti or Bhadra Sankranti.

As per Hindu religious belief, Lord Vishwakarma, regarded as the creator of the world, constructed Dwarka where Lord Krishna ruled. He is also credited with Sthapatya Veda, the science of architecture and mechanics.

According to legends, the son of Vastu Dev and Goddess Angisri, Lord Vishwakarma is also said to have constructed Ravana's Pushpak Vimana, Lord Shiva's Trishul, Indra's Vajra (thunderbolt), Maya Sabha for the Pandavas, and Lord Vishnu's Sudarshana Chakra. The famous Jagannath temple in Puri is also believed to be his creation.

Vishwakarma Puja 2021 date and time

As per the Gregorian calendar, the date of Vishwakarma Puja almost remains the same every year in mid-September. This year, the day will be observed tomorrow, 17 September. While the Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti time is 1:29 am.

Significance of Vishwakarma Puja

The festival is primarily observed by shops, factories, and industries. On this occasion, workers of factories and industrial areas worship their tools and offer prayers to Lord Vishwakarma to keep their livelihoods secure. They pray for the smooth functioning of machines and refrain from using their tools on the day of Vishwakarma Puja.

On this occasion, pictures and special statues of Lord Vishwakarma are installed in factories and workplaces.

The day is mainly celebrated in the Eastern part of the country in states such as West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Bihar, and Jharkhand. India's neighbour, Nepal also celebrates Vishwakarma Puja. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will be no grand celebrations this year.