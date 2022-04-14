Vishu 2022: Wishes and messages to share with your friends, family on the occasion

The festival is considered the astrological New Year by Malayali Hindus

Vishu, the spring festival of Kerala and its nearby regions, is a significant day for all Malayali Hindus. It welcomes the arrival of spring and commemorates a bountiful crop. The festival is also considered the astrological New Year by Malayali Hindus. As part of the day's rituals, Lord Vishnu and his avatar Krishna are worshipped, and families prepare a variety of delicacies. This year, Vishu is going to be celebrated on 15 April.

Like any other festival, many would be eager to send wishes and blessings to their beloved on this occasion. We have compiled a list of messages, wishes, and quotes that you can send to your family and friends.

Have a look:

On the occasion of Vishu, I wish you and your family prosperity, good health, happiness, and abundance. Greetings to everyone.

The occasion of Vishu represents the beginning of a new and fresh life for all of us. May you make the most of the coming year.

May this year be filled with joy and delight at every turn. On this auspicious occasion of Vishu, accept my heartfelt greetings.

May you be bestowed with good fortune, wealth, and peace. I wish you and your loved ones a pleasant and delightful Vishu.

Happy Vishu to all my loved ones. Let us greet the new year with open arms and optimism.

Vishu greetings. May this year bring you and your loved ones many amazing moments and wonderful things to cherish.

May you be gifted with all the power and positivity you need to make your dreams a reality. I wish you a happy Vishu.

On this auspicious day of Vishu, I extend my heartfelt blessings to you. May this year bring you and your loved ones many moments of joy and happiness.

