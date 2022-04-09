Visakhapatnam: Amid heavy power cuts, woman gives birth under torch light

The hospital, located in the area of newly formed district of Anakapalle, has been facing long power cuts for the last two days

Visakhapatnam: Due to power cut in the Narsipatnam area, a woman gave birth to her child under the light of cell phones, torches, and candles at the NTR Government Hospital in Visakhapatnam on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The matter came to light on Friday. The hospital, located in the area of newly formed district of Anakapalle, has been facing long power cuts for the last two days. The staff had asked the attendants of Krishnadevipata woman to arrange as many lights as possible.

"They asked me to bring candles and arrange for as many cellphones and torch lights as possible, during the midnight," said the woman's husband.

"While the woman was already experiencing labour pains when the hospital's generator also went down due to lack of maintenance, so we had no other option but to ask the woman's attendants to arrange the source of light for her," said a hospital staff.

