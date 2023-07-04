Adding to the list of controversies inside the Delhi metro premises, an incident involving a woman rebuking a man and slapping him on the face has gained traction. Twitter users have been discussing the people involved in the fight on public transport and their relationship with one another after seeing the video. It has also left several people speculating that they both know each other. Some pointed out the indifference exhibited by the co-passengers in the same compartment, who didn’t care to intervene as the argument unfolded and led to the bashing.

The video was uploaded by a popular Twitter page ‘Ghar ke Kalesh,’ popular for combat videos. The clip shows an incident from Blue Line’s Mandi House Station where a woman dressed in a checked shirt and black jeans is arguing with a man. Soon, she hits the man with a tight slap. In spite of the fact that the reasons for the spat remain unknown, the gestures appear to indicate involvement in some personal matter. What shocked many users was the non-interference of co-passengers as the dispute progressed.

The viral video amassed over 84,000 views and 587 likes. Several users commented on the post. Below are some of the responses:

The post was captioned: “Kalesh between a guy and a girl inside “Delhi Metro.” A girl slaps him too hard just think if it was vice-versa.”

Check out the post:

Kalesh b/w a guy and a Girl Inside “Delhi Metro) – Girl slaps him too hard just think if it was vice-versa😀 pic.twitter.com/Y0RiKeYWem — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 3, 2023

One user wrote: “Most girls are frustrated! The ones who have nothing & the ones who have everything, both are in the same mental state! That’s why it is essential to be involved in a job/hobby/project that brings joy & fulfils them. You can’t expect your own happiness from others.”

Most girls are actually frustrated! The ones who have nothing & the ones who have everything, both are in the same mental state! That’s why it is essential to be involved in a job/hobby/project that brings joy & fulfils them. Can’t be expecting own happiness out of others ! — DS (@dripeesha25) July 3, 2023

“Abhi puri public uth jaati agar londe ne thappada mara hota toh. Samaj. (The whole public would have gotten up had the boy slapped the girl. Society),” wrote another.

Abhi puri public uth jaati agar londe ne thappada mara hota toh Samaj — cheem (@boysansakari) July 3, 2023

A third user wrote: “Today’s humans are a disgrace. All the people on that train failed as humans, watching that physical and verbal assault shamelessly.”

today's humans are a disgrace. All the people in that train failed as a human, just watching that physical and verbal assault shamelessly. — Pratik (@PratikC50626267) July 3, 2023

“Damn why?” questioned another.

Damnn why?? — Cubic (@iamrealquoter) July 3, 2023

The incident came to light only a few days after a brutal fight broke out between two men inside a Delhi metro coach. The clip showed co-passengers’ vain efforts to stop the fight from escalating further.

This incident led to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) releasing a statement. Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC requested on behalf of the rail authority that commuters should conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro. In addition, he also requested to report ‘any objectionable behaviour’ to the DMRC Helpline along with the details of the corridor, station, time, etc.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.