Viral video: Woman uses 6-hour flight to decorate her hand with 'mehndi'

While many of us prefer movies or TV-series on long flights, some opt for glossy magazines. Another group listens to audio books as few choose to kill time by relaxing. The last lot kills time by eating, sleeping, playing games or occasionally looking out of the window to philosophise. Now, what would be one of the rarest examples of utilising a long flight? A woman spends time decorating her hand with henna or ‘mehndi’ onboard a 6-hour flight. No doubt, the viral video drew much attention, with users expressing mixed reactions.

An Instagram handle called @miss__bliss uploaded a video which shows the woman herself sitting inside the plane while flying mid-air. Providing a glimpse of an aerial view, she starts with her task of applying mehndi. The inside text acknowledges it to be a six-hour flight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Bliss (Rukaiya) (@miss__bliss)

A follow-up shot shows her right hand decorating her left hand with henna using a henna keep.

The post was shared on 31 May on Instagram. In the short time since it was posted, it has been liked more than two lakh times with numbers still rising. The post has been viewed over 2.9 lakh times and received many comments.

Check out some reactions here:

A user expressed her wish. She wrote: “I wish I was sitting next to you so I could get my hands full with your beautiful henna.”

On the other hand, some users thought otherwise.

Another user expressed shock at the action. The user asked: “You were allowed to do that no one was annoyed with the smell of mehndi?”

“How did they let you carry mehndi in hand? They threw all my mehndi at Pakistan airport,” wrote a user.

Another said: “Lol torture of the smell for all the passengers.”

The artist expressed joy after gaining a million views on the post. She wrote: “Thank you all for 1 million views.”

As per Miss Bliss’s Instagram bio, her name is Rukaiya Tambawala. A passionate henna designer, she regularly posts creative mehndi designs on her Instagram account. She quotes “Let the colors define you,” on her health and beauty associated page. The mehndi artist also runs a YouTube channel that showcases different mehndi designs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.