Viral video: Woman gets her husband's name tattooed on her head
The video of the woman's tattoo has grabbed a lot of attention on social media and left social media users divided in their opinion
Shared on Instagram by a Bengaluru-based tattoo parlour King Maker Tattoo Studio, the now-viral video shows the woman sitting inside the parlour and getting the tattoo done. As the video plays, it begins by showing the woman sitting on the chair, while the artist carefully lays the stencil of her husband’s name, Satish, on her forehead. He then goes on to use the machine to scribble the name, which visibly makes the woman uncomfortable. “Tag your partner,” reads the caption, while a text has been added to the video that reads, “True Love.”
Watch:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cp8KrEdDJLw/
Related Articles
Since being shared, the video has so far gained millions of views and has amassed over 2.60 lakh likes and several comments. A user wrote, “This is called overaction I want dislike button.”
Another one wrote, “That’s why education is more important.”
“RIP – common sense in individuals,” read one comment.
An individual explained, “This means nothing but stupidity. True love doesn’t require to be proved, it should be felt by your care, affection, priority, being there no matter what, supporting, uplifting, understanding.”
“It’s all their wish and their life…dont judge them. Although you are getting a lot of negative comments don’t care about it…”, another comment read.
Notably, the Instagram page is full of tattoo videos from the parlour where a lot of people were seen getting some really unique designs on different parts of their bodies.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bengaluru man finds out Rapido founder is his neighbour; here's how
The man while responding to the Rapido co-founder's request for a ladder came to know about his identity
7-year-old claims to be 'Gucci' in past life; his impressive dressmaking skill goes viral
Max Alexander and his passion for dressmaking at the age of seven have left the internet impressed
Nagaland Minister Imna Along shares 'hilarious' tip to cut carbs; post goes viral
Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along is quite a popular face on the internet and knows how to engage his followers.