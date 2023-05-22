Valentine’s Day is long gone, but it seems the love wave never goes away. When in love, couples often make grand and heartwarming gestures for each other. Such moments go immediately viral on social media, leaving people feeling happy and joyful over the same. As people can go to a great extent to surprise their partners, a woman also did the same and got her husband’s name tattooed on her forehead. The video of her entire tattoo experience is going viral, grabbing a lot of attention on the internet. While many were left surprised by the woman’s gesture, some also couldn’t believe it.

Shared on Instagram by a Bengaluru-based tattoo parlour King Maker Tattoo Studio, the now-viral video shows the woman sitting inside the parlour and getting the tattoo done. As the video plays, it begins by showing the woman sitting on the chair, while the artist carefully lays the stencil of her husband’s name, Satish, on her forehead. He then goes on to use the machine to scribble the name, which visibly makes the woman uncomfortable. “Tag your partner,” reads the caption, while a text has been added to the video that reads, “True Love.”

Watch:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cp8KrEdDJLw/

Since being shared, the video has so far gained millions of views and has amassed over 2.60 lakh likes and several comments. A user wrote, “This is called overaction I want dislike button.”

Another one wrote, “That’s why education is more important.”

“RIP – common sense in individuals,” read one comment.

An individual explained, “This means nothing but stupidity. True love doesn’t require to be proved, it should be felt by your care, affection, priority, being there no matter what, supporting, uplifting, understanding.”

“It’s all their wish and their life…dont judge them. Although you are getting a lot of negative comments don’t care about it…”, another comment read.

Notably, the Instagram page is full of tattoo videos from the parlour where a lot of people were seen getting some really unique designs on different parts of their bodies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.