Nowadays, food vlogging has become quite popular, thanks to more and more people getting engaged in entrepreneurship and further creating their own food establishments. While cafes and restaurants already have a strong base in India, people especially the youth are now getting inspired by street food ideas, such as food vans among other similar ideas. They are also making their ideas work to earn a livelihood. At such a time when Indians are street food lovers, running a business in the same field is not so easy. One must properly match the taste requirements of people.

With that said, one young girl has recently grabbed the attention of the internet and many food lovers out there. It is not just the tasty food that she sells but also her unique look which has become the talk of the town. We are talking about a girl who was recently spotted selling street food while being dressed in the look of a ‘Sardar.’

Shared by an Instagram user, a video of the girl has left many surprised and amused. The user also added a similar caption reading, “Girl Dressed as Sardarji sells Street Food in Punjab.”

As the video plays, we can spot the girl being busy serving aloo tikkis to her customers, while another man standing beside her was also busy preparing the item.

Speaking about her look, she wore a loose yellow-coloured t-shirt with a pair of trousers while she had her hair tied up top bun, which eventually gives her the look of a Sardar.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahi hai (@officialsahihai)



As soon as the video was posted, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While some appreciated the taste of the food items sold by the girl, some also noticed her unique look and shared comments.

A user while sharing details of the shop wrote, “Moga bagh gali new town 1 no.” Another person said, “I have been eating tikki from her since she was a little girl just helping her father…Moga city (Punjab).”.

