Viral video: Thief confesses to stealing and helping others with loot

We have often seen confession videos of criminals committing their crimes and they can be seen being embarrassed or ashamed of their deeds. There are also certain videos that show police officers behaving in a stern manner in order to school the criminals. However, now a video has started making rounds on the internet and is going viral for all the right reasons. The video which shows a hilarious interaction between a thief and a police officer has left the internet in splits. Notably, while the officer asks the thief about his crime and how he feels, the accused in response accepts the charges and adds that he feels good after stealing.

Reportedly, the incident took place at the Durg Police Station in Chhattisgarh where the police had apprehended a group of thieves and were later interrogating them. It was during the interrogation that one of the arrested thieves made his confession.

The clip begins with an officer asking the thief how he feels after stealing. He replied by saying, “I felt good but I regret it.” Next, as he is questioned on why he regrets now, the thief added that he did a wrong thing.

Further, the officer also asked how much he stole and what he did with the money. To this, the thief said, “I stole around Rs 10,000 and I used it to help others. I distributed blankets and further fed stray animals on the road with it.”

Finally, as the police asked that the thief must have gotten blessings from all, the man while laughing says, “It is all the blessings, sir.”

Watch the video:



As the robber continued giving interesting answers, many other officers present in the room were also seen bursting out into laughter. Notably, the video was shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Gulzar Sahab’ who went on to add a caption that reads, “Thief with a big heart.”

Since being shared, the video has been all over the internet and grabbed several reactions. While some praised the thief’s intentions, some users also found his answers quite funny.

