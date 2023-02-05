Viral video shows youngsters abusing puppy in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, netizens demand action

Lucknow: A video of boy and girl torturing a puppy from Bareilly city in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The video shows the youngsters’ brutality towards the four-legged for the sake of amusement.

In the video shared by IAS Awanish Sharan on Twitter, the young duo can be seen holding the puppy by its legs and swinging it in the air, tossing the creature – all for mindless fun.

Warning: Scenes of violence; viewer discretion advised

At one point in the video, the boy, who was holding the puppy's hind limbs, can be seen mercilessly pulling it from the girl's hand, and trying to throw the pup in the air to scare a troop of monkeys sitting on a wall in the area.

Their brutality did not end there. The boy and girl, amid peals of laughter, were seen fighting over the puppy, pulling it with both its legs and swinging it violently as they walked on a deserted stretch of a road.

Rage on social media

Reacting to the video, people on social media demanded the arrest of the duo and sough stringent action against them.

Here's what they wrote:

Sick — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 4, 2023

What the hell 🥺🥺🥺💔😡😡😡

This girl, that guy and also the one who's holding the camera, all three of them should be arrested.. — Anindita Banerjee (@AninditaB_AB) February 4, 2023

Shame! — Mona Patel 🇮🇳🐅🌳 (@MonaPatelT) February 4, 2023

Hope these two have been arrested! — Debu (@debasish_mishra) February 4, 2023

Shameful, very disgusting😡😡😡😡 — Sushil Kumar (@Sushil_101) February 4, 2023

These two animal doesn't feel the pain of that poor animal — HM (@HM43502577) February 4, 2023

Should be booked immediately — Bikash Singha (@S1Bikash) February 4, 2023

A police complaint has been filed and In-charge inspector Baradari, Bareilly has been directed to take appropriate legal action in the matter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.