Viral video shows youngsters abusing puppy in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, netizens demand action

A police complaint has been filed and In-charge inspector Baradari, Bareilly has been directed to take appropriate legal action in the matter

Umang Sharma February 05, 2023 09:30:07 IST
A boy and a girl tortured a puppy swinging it in the air, tossing the creature – all for mindless fun. Representational Image/Pixabay.

Lucknow: A video of boy and girl torturing a puppy from Bareilly city in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The video shows the youngsters’ brutality towards the four-legged for the sake of amusement.

In the video shared by IAS Awanish Sharan on Twitter, the young duo can be seen holding the puppy by its legs and swinging it in the air, tossing the creature – all for mindless fun.

Warning: Scenes of violence; viewer discretion advised

At one point in the video, the boy, who was holding the puppy's hind limbs, can be seen mercilessly pulling it from the girl's hand, and trying to throw the pup in the air to scare a troop of monkeys sitting on a wall in the area.

Their brutality did not end there. The boy and girl, amid peals of laughter, were seen fighting over the puppy, pulling it with both its legs and swinging it violently as they walked on a deserted stretch of a road.

Rage on social media

Reacting to the video, people on social media demanded the arrest of the duo and sough stringent action against them.

Here's what they wrote:

A police complaint has been filed and In-charge inspector Baradari, Bareilly has been directed to take appropriate legal action in the matter.

