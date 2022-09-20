Viral video shows deer 'boxing' with each other, internet in splits

The internet is known for being full of entertaining content which can crack up thousands of social media users. While humans are known for creating engaging and humorous videos through their skills, animals can also get funny sometimes. We all love to watch them as they do hilarious things on camera. One such video has now gone viral on social media and left viewers laughing out loud. Two deer, who are generally considered to be very peaceful animals, were seen engaging in a boxing match, in the now-viral clip. The video, which was shot in a large field, shows a herd grazing when suddenly the two animals stood up on their hind legs and started ‘boxing’ with each other.

A video of the same was posted by Indian Forest Service officer Sushant Nanda. He often shares videos and photographs of the wildlife on his Twitter handle. The six-second video shared on Monday, 19 September, shows the two deer standing up on their hinds and further boxing with each other. One of them later decides to give in as he tries to run away from the other one.

Watch the viral video:

Deer boxing pic.twitter.com/15pzsmGPGd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 19, 2022



While the other animals in the herd were undisturbed by the brief face-off, it did catch the attention of the internet where people were super-amused after viewing it. While some users called it a fight “between a couple”, some also joked that the two were fighting over a ‘man’. A user also said that the two deer were trained by kangaroos.

Check some reactions here:

Boyfriend k liye maramari — jp (@jp_n_1992) September 19, 2022

It didn’t look like there was an undisputed winner there. Why did the lighter coloured male run away then? — Vishwas Acharya (विश्वास आचार्यः, ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ ಆಚಾರ್ಯ ) (@VishwasAcharyaN) September 19, 2022

@Siva_Kartikeyan sir, I hope, this was your source of inspiration of Maan Karathe — Leon Raj (@leonrajce) September 19, 2022

No, seems to small domestic dispute between hubbies !! Good that the husband “exited honourably” before his honour could exit — tamalsanyal (@tamalsanyal3) September 19, 2022

Looks like a Kangaroo was their trianer — venkatesh (@halsurvenka) September 20, 2022

Notably, this is not the first time that the IFS officer has shared an unusual video. Earlier on Sunday, he shared another video showing leopards climbing and descending a tree. In the 77-second long clip, a leopard was initially seen climbing down the coconut tree. However, as soon as he reached the bottom, another leopard followed up and chased it up to the tree.

While the sight seemed to be a fight between the two animals, it did leave social media users quite amused.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.