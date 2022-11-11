Viral video: School girl shows off skilful dance moves on Rajasthani song

The internet is no doubt one of the most interesting places and is full of entertaining content. Starting from inspiring videos to content displaying the talent of people, there is no end to amusement on social media platforms. In one such entertaining context, a video of a little schoolgirl is now going viral and totally unmissable. The video which seems to be from a Diwali function at a school has been shared on Twitter by a user named Gulzar Saheb on Wednesday and shows how a young girl beautifully performs a well-choreographed dance on a Rajasthani song in front of several other students and teachers.

As the 1-minute clip plays on, we see the girl dressed in her school uniform dancing to the tunes of ‘Mera Balma Bada Sayana‘ while the students and teachers can be heard clapping for the same. It is quite wonderful to see how the little girl exhibits confidence and energy while carrying out the performance.

Watch here:



Posting it on Twitter, the user captioned it with “Look at the talent.”

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. Many took to the comment section and lauded the girl’s dance moves. A user wrote, “Wow…amazing dance by little baby”, while another commented, “See the encouragement in her dance performance.”

A third user wrote, “Wowwwwww so cute.”

Check some more reactions:

In the meantime, the video has so far amassed over 1.4 lakh views and continues to grow. Apart from that, it has also grabbed thousands of likes and several comments.

Notably, this is not the first time when a little schoolgirl has gone viral on social media. Almost a month back, another video had been trending on the internet where a little girl was spotted dancing to the famous ‘Saami Saami‘ song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise. The video went quite viral and won hearts all over the internet.

