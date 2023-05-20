Viral video: Punjab Police Labrador dog Simmy beats cancer and resumes duty
A video of the labrador dog has gone viral showing her resuming duty post-cancer treatment.
Dogs are called the man’s best friend and it is true in every sense. From being the most loyal companions to accompanying their owners in every challenging situation, the role of our four-pawed partners is not just limited inside homes or friendly neighbourhoods but also to the country.
In literal terms, just like our brave and alert police officers, with an elite sense of smell and agility, police dogs also play a key role in tracing culprits, theft, breaking up drug rings, and supporting the force as a whole.
One such well-trained and brave canine, serving with the Punjab Police recently defeated cancer and reported back on duty. A member of the Punjab Police’s Canine squad, a labrador dog named Simmy was undergoing treatment for cancer and now seems completely recovered.
A video of the now-healthy labrador has been shared by the news agency ANI, showing the dog coming out of the police van and sniffing around.
Watch:
#WATCH | Faridkot: A Labrador dog named Simmy, who is part of the Punjab Police Canine squad, beats cancer and joins back duty pic.twitter.com/hT4qEqFqH4
— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023
“Faridkot: A Labrador dog named Simmy, who is part of the Punjab Police Canine squad, beats cancer and joins back duty,” the caption of the video read.
As per media reports, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Faridkot, Harjit Singh while speaking about the dog said that Simmy was suffering from cancer for a long time and her health has improved. “She helps in anti-sabotage checking and has helped the police to seize intoxicating substances from a foreigner,” he added.
In the meantime, social media users while reacting to the video shared delight over watching the canine back in action. A user called her “Fighter”, while another one wrote, “Such a strong gurll.”
“So happy to see this,” a third user commented, while another one commented, “Loads of blessings for Simmy.”
Notably, the police force is also known for giving special treatment to their canine partners. From paying tributes to martyred dogs to giving them dignified farewell upon retirement, service dogs and their contributions have also been upheld by the force.
