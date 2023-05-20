Dogs are called the man’s best friend and it is true in every sense. From being the most loyal companions to accompanying their owners in every challenging situation, the role of our four-pawed partners is not just limited inside homes or friendly neighbourhoods but also to the country.

In literal terms, just like our brave and alert police officers, with an elite sense of smell and agility, police dogs also play a key role in tracing culprits, theft, breaking up drug rings, and supporting the force as a whole.

One such well-trained and brave canine, serving with the Punjab Police recently defeated cancer and reported back on duty. A member of the Punjab Police’s Canine squad, a labrador dog named Simmy was undergoing treatment for cancer and now seems completely recovered.