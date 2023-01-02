If you are a regular traveller and take a flight to reach your destination then you surely are aware of the in-house announcement. Chances are really high that to get over this mundane experience quickly, you keep your earphones on. Now to kill the dull moment and get over the monotony of the important flight announcement, one pilot has come up with an eccentric way of making his speech not fall on the deaf ears. Keeping his passengers hooked, a pilot was seen making a poetic announcement in the flight. Attracting his passengers with poetic safety announcements laced with a tinge of humour, Mohit Teotia aka ‘Poetic Pilot’ has gone crazy viral on the internet after his announcement with rhyming words was posted online. The incident came to light after Spice Jet cabin crew Palak Sharma dropped the video of the Spice Jet pilot on her Instagram account.

Taking to the caption of the video, Palak thanked Mohit for making the flight wonderful. While sharing the video, Palak wrote in the caption, “Got a chance to fly with our amazing poetic captain and a great person too!! Captain, Thank you for making it a wonderful one.”

The video opens by showing Mohit addressing the passengers. The pilot gives a warm welcome to everyone with a Hindi poem. The Poetic Pilot also introduces his co-pilot and cabin crew and goes on to say that everyone will now be in their care. During the announcement, Mohit was even heard saying, “Zara dein fefdon ko aaram aur na karen dhoomrapan, warna dandniya ho sakta hai anjaam. (Give your lungs some rest, and avoid smoking on the plane otherwise it can lead to a punishment.). The moment he said these words, passengers burst into laughter and applause.

Needless to say, the video was an instant hit among internet users. Taking to the comments section several users expressed their emotions towards his poem. Many lauded the pilot for his creativity, and a few channeled their inner poet and commented in his own style. Some of them even claimed that he sounds like Bigg Boss. One user wrote, “You sound like Big Boss”. Another user commented, “Hum nah hain parshaan aap bhi rakhe apna dhyan.” One person wrote, “Dil jeet liya hai apne jajmaan.” An individual remarked, “you nailed it bro.”

So far the video has been played more than 246,000 times and has garnered over 21,000 likes.

