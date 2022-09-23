Viral video: Pitbull attacks cow in Kanpur's Sarsaiya Ghat, locals rush to rescue

Dogs are said to be man’s best friend, and they are mostly found to be very mannered and friendly. However, it appears that this is not always the case. Recently, a Pitbull dog brutally attacked a cow at Kanpur’s Sarsaiya Ghat in Uttar Pradesh. A video of this hair-raising incident has been shared on Twitter. In the clip, the dog can be seen biting the jaw of the cow, and it keeps clinging on the cow’s jaw for a while. The cow can be seen moaning in pain, and its owner can be seen hitting the Pitbull multiple times with a stick. Other people also come to the cow’s rescue, and try to free it from the dog. Despite being hit multiple times, the dog doesn’t leave the cow. The Pitbull appears to be very strong and pulls the cow by just holding on to its jaw. After tireless efforts, the owner and the people present at the spot manage to free the cow.

The video was tweeted with the caption, “Uttar Pradesh: ‘pitbull dog’ attacked a cow at Kanpur’s Sarsaiah Ghat. After a long struggle, the cow was freed from the captivity of Pitbull.”

Watch this video here:

Uttar Pradesh: ‘pitbull dog’ attacked a cow at Kanpur’s Sarsaiah Ghat. After a long struggle, the cow freed from the captivity of Pitbull. #Dog #Kanpur #Cow #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/fGn7KkVQ9C — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) September 23, 2022



According to The Tribune, the cow has suffered serious injuries and it has been sent to a veterinary hospital. The dog has been seized by the municipal authorities. The owner of the Pitbull has been identified as Goldie Mishra, and he has been asked to show his dog license by the municipal authorities. A person had been attacked by this dog in the same locality a week ago.

In a similar incident, a dog bit a child inside an elevator in September. The incident, which took place in Charms County Society of Ghaziabad, was caught on CCTV camera and the video was shared on social media. In the video, the child could be seen in pain after the dog bit him, but its owner gave no reaction. She said something to the boy which was not audible.

Have a look at this video here:

ये वीडियो ग़ाज़ियाबाद का है। जहां लिफ़्ट में कुत्ते ने एक बच्चे को काट लिया। गौर करने वाली बात है कि बच्चा दर्द में दिख रहा है पर फिर भी मानों जैसे कुत्ते की मालकिन पर इसका कोई असर ही नहीं। pic.twitter.com/5JLhPdNQgd — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 6, 2022



As the floor of the owner arrived, she was seen walking out of the elevator. When the lift reached another floor, a man walked in, and the child apparently told him about the dog bite. Then, the man seemingly looked at the boy’s wound.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.