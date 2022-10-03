In the midst of the festive season, we are surrounded by celebrations everywhere. As the nine-day-long Navratri approaches its end, the festive spirit has honestly reached its peak. Embracing the zest and zeal of the nine auspicious days, devotees in every corner of the world can be seen enjoying the Hindu festival to the fullest. From children to aged people, the tunes of Dandiya and Garba nights have forced all to shake a leg. While we are used to witnessing people all decked up in their traditional ensemble to be part of much loved Garba nights, rarely have we witnessed people donning their swimsuits to play dandiya in the swimming pool. Yes, you read that right. News agency ANI has brought forth a video from Gujarat’s Surat, wherein dozens of people can be seen playing dandiya in a swimming pool.

While posting the video, the news agency wrote in the caption, “Gujarat: People celebrate the festival of Navaratri by playing Dandiya in a swimming pool in Surat.” The now-viral video opens by showing people standing in a pool sporting their swim costumes. The group, who is completely drenched, can be first seen scattered in the pool, as they play the dandiya among themselves. Then they can be seen forming the pair and performing dandiya with their partner. Towards the end of the video, all of them can be seen taking the formation of two inner and outer circles, which revolve in two different directions making each of them play dandiya with everyone.

#WATCH | Gujarat: People celebrate the festival of Navaratri by playing Dandiya in a swimming pool in Surat pic.twitter.com/FvmZQTuzit — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Although the video is going crazy viral on the internet, it might not have been taken too well by social media users. This addition of some experimentation with the traditional dance has left several social media users questioning the need for it. The internet has swamped the comments section with criticisms as they believed that performing the traditional dance in a pool is sort of making a joke of religious sentiments and celebrations. One user commented, “This should also be stopped as it’s like making a joke of a pure and religious celebration. Shame on the organising team and participants too.”

This should also be stopped as it’s like making a joke of a pure and religious celebration. Shame on organising team and on participants too. — Vivek Sharma ✍️🇮🇳✌️ (@vivek24sharma) October 3, 2022

Another user questioned, “No insult? No sentiments hurt?”

No insult ? No sentiments hurt ? — LucaDeBrasius (@LucaBrasius) October 2, 2022

A few believed that such celebrations lacked devotion for the goddess.

The only thing missing from such celebrations is the devotion for the Goddess. — The Pen Wielder (@saysvermaji) October 2, 2022

So far the video has been played more than 131,000 times and has garnered around 2,000 likes.

