This is truly the age of social media and almost everyone is on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. From browsing wholesome content to sharing pictures and videos, people spend a lot of their time hooked to these platforms. When speaking about social media, how can we forget about Instagram Reels? Making Reels has become a popular trend nowadays. From dancing, singing, acting, and carrying out weird acts on camera, Instagram continues to remain abuzz with dozens of such clips. And the latest trend on Reels involves dancing in public places. One such video has now caught traction after a group of girls was spotted dancing inside a train. Yes, you have heard it right!

Leaving stages, roads, parks, and other possible spots, the girls took things to the next level as they transformed the train’s compartment into their dancing platform. Jumping into a trend, the girls can be seen seated on the different berths of the coach as the camera pans to show them grooving in sync.

It begins with showing a girl on the upper berth, dancing to the music, and later moves to show another girl standing in the passageway, and finally towards the other girls who were seated. All of them confidently grooved to the music, unbothered by the attention of other passengers in the coach.

A Twitter user shared the video with a hilarious caption that read, “Bhai mere se train mein logon ke aage khana bhi khaya nhi jata (I can’t even eat food in front of people on the train).”

The clip received mixed reactions. While some lauded the girls’ confidence and perfect dance moves, others were also seen making fun of it. A user wrote, “Confidence dedo bhagwan”, while another commented, “First metro, now this, seems like trains are the targets!”

Notably, this is not the first time that such videos have grabbed attention. Many similar dance Reels have recently gone viral, showing people dancing confidently in public places, on railway platforms, and even inside metro trains.

