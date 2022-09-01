Viral video: MNS worker slaps, assaults woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura for denying installation of pole for advertisement

In the video, the woman can be seen being pushed, slapped and abused by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers led by Vinod Argile

Mumbai: Kamathipura, a red light area in commercial capital of India – Mumbai, gained prominence after the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathaiwadi released in February this year. Now, an incident of a woman being pushed and slapped by Raj Thackeray’s MNS party workers has got the area once again in news.

A viral video from 28 August shows a woman, identified as Prakash Devi, being pushed and slapped by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers led by Vinod Argile when she had objected to install a pole for publicity board or advertisement in front of her shop without her consent.

In a nearly one-and-a-half minute video, the man is seen slapping, pushing and assaulting the woman at which she falls on the street.

“Do whatever you want to do, bring whoever you want,” the man is heard saying in the clip.

The incident took place in a broad daylight on a busy street and bystanders and onlookers continued to record videos and resisted from confronting him even as the woman bravely tried to defend her stance.

News agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police saying that a non-cognizable offence has been lodged at Nagpada police station.

A case has been registered against three people - Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle and Satish Lad - under sections 323, 337, 506, 504, 509 of IPC criminal section 7.

According to a report by NDTV, when the MNS party workers were installing bamboo poles, Prakash Devi told them not to place one in front of her medicine shop.

Later, she said that not only was she physically assaulted, but the MNS men also hurled abuses and offensive languages at her.

Police said that the woman's medical examination has been conducted.

